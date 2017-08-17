Sheriff: Body Found In Northern Minnesota, Believed To Be Missing Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota say a body found last week near the Canadian border was likely that of a man who was reported missing in the spring.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the human remains were found Friday southwest of Lake Kabetogama. A wildlife technician discovered the severely decomposed body in the woods.
A follow-up investigation led officials to believe the body was that of a man who was reported missing in May. The sheriff’s office did not give the persons’ name.
The body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.