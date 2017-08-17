School District Accidentally Emails Out Student Info For Thousands

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — The private and personal information of more than 9,600 students was accidentally released in an email to parents Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post by the district, a document containing private and personal data was accidentally attached to an email to parents that was supposed to contain only their own children’s transportation information for the upcoming school year.
In all, the information of more than 9,600 students was released.
The names, home addresses and schools of students was included, as well as parent names, numbers and email addresses. Additionally, the document contained student busing information, including pickup and drop-off time, bus routes and descriptions.
In a Facebook post, South Washington County Schools said they are aware of the release, apologize for the mistake and are addressing the situation.