WCCO-TV At The Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Think you have what it takes to be a news anchor or reporter? Give it a try inside the WCCO-TV booth this year at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
Inside the booth, you will have a chance to participate in your very own newscast. Test your skills as an anchor at the desk, a reporter in the newsroom or a meteorologist in front of the green screen. It’s fun for all ages and keep your eyes peeled, you never know who might show up to co-anchor.
To make sure your television experience doesn’t end at the booth, all participants will receive a life-size microphone modeled after the ones used by our very own reporters. WCCO will also upload booth newscasts onto YouTube so fairgoers can watch their videos at home and share with family and friends.
Outside of the booth, live newscasts will take place throughout the day. Also returning is the popular “4 at the Fair” show at 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Looking to get involved socially? Share your State Fair pictures on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by using #MyStateFair and your photo could appear in a show or on WCCO’s official social media accounts.
The WCCO-TV booth is located at the corner of Carnes Ave. and Nelson St. We can’t wait for you to join us at the fair!
One Comment
Is there a selfie booth again this year with photo opportunities with the news anchors? If so is there a schedule out for it? Thanks.
I love your coverage of the state fair! I’m hoping you can continue your coverage through the end of the fang on Monday! Thanks!
So what is the link to see the State Fair Experience videos?