4 Things To Know: Spain Attacks, 2nd Hottest Month & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about this Friday, Aug. 18. They include tonight’s preseason match between the Vikings and the Seahawks, and another spinoff from the “Star Wars” movie series.

14 Killed In Multiple Spain Attacks

A second attack in Spain has followed the tragedy in Barcelona. Police shot and killed five suspected terrorists wearing fake bomb belts who staged a car attack south of Barcelona. One innocent person has died from that attack. Authorities say this incident is connected to the attack in Barcelona that left 13 dead after a van plowed into pedestrians. Four people have been arrested in connection with the attacks.

July Was 2nd Hottest Month On Record

Earth sizzled again in July. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it was the second-hottest month since record keeping began in 1880 at 61.89 degrees. It finished just behind July 2016 for hottest all-time record by 0.9 degrees. Record heat was reported in Africa, Australia, parts of Asia, and the Middle East.

Obi-Wan Will Get Spinoff Movie

Another major character in the “Star Wars” universe is getting a solo film. The Hollywood reporter says the next film produced will focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Alec Guinness portrayed the role in the original films, while Ewan MacGregor was Kenobi in the prequel trilogy, which were the last films we saw the character.

Vikings Take On Seahawks

The NFL preseason continues Friday night for the Minnesota Vikings as they take on the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams walked away winners in the first week of action. Expect to see the starters like Sam Bradford in the game a little longer as teams prepare for the regular season. Game time is 9 p.m.