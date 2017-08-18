Brainerd Community Rallies Against Hate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People in central Minnesota are showing solidarity to the people impacted by the violence in Charlottesville.
The Brainerd community gathered in Gregory Park Friday night for a “Stand Up Against Hate” rally.
Local organizations and community leaders created the event. They say it is to denounce white supremacy, racial injustice and hatred.
“If anyone ever, you know, has a strong feeling about something, don’t be shy to stand up and start something in your own town,” said Anna Dillone of Women’s March Brainerd Lakes. “We started something overnight and it’s become like more and more, and it’s just so wonderful. Don’t ever be shy to stand up.”
The group walked to the historic Brainerd Water Tower and back to Gregory Park, where they sang and lit candles.
Friday night’s rally was in response to the recent violence in Charlottesville.
Last Saturday, a driver hit and killed a 32-year-old woman when he plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally.
Prosecutors charged 20-year-old James Fields Jr. with the murder of Heather Hayer.
Fields remains in jail Friday night.