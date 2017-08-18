Colleges Prep For More Hate Following Charlottesville

BOSTON (AP) — Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.
The bloodshed in Charlottesville last weekend wasn’t the first clash between far-right extremists and counter-protesters on or near a college campus. And university administrators know it won’t be the last.
For many schools, the rally served as a warning that these groups no longer will limit their efforts to social media or to flyers furtively posted around campus. One law enforcement group is planning a series of training events to help campus police prepare.
But the colleges also are struggling to find a balance in protecting free speech while keeping students safe.
One Comment
Public and Higher education is a church system for liberal hate cults — State sponsored liberal hate cults. We’ve been watching liberal hate cults rioting since 2008 on a regular basis.
So ANTIFA is considered to be just “counter-protesters” now? You legitimize the left’s violence, how convenient.