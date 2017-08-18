Boy, 9, Killed After UTV Overturns In Douglas County

Filed Under: Douglas County, Millerville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 9-year-old boy was killed in Millerville Township after the UTV he was driving overturned.

The accident also injured a 10-year-old girl, who was last listed in fair condition at St. Cloud Hospital.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened in a hay field near Gravel Pit Road at about 4:20 p.m.

Both became pinned under the UTV, but the girl was able to free herself and seek help.

The boy, identified as Jon Thomas Dingwall, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.

