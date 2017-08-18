Eclipse Won’t Affect Operations, Xcel Energy Says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A big provider of solar energy in Minnesota and other states says next week’s solar eclipse will have no impact on its electric service.

Xcel Energy manages more than 1,000 megawatts of solar in Minnesota, Colorado and New Mexico. The three states will see only a partial eclipse on Monday.

Xcel says it is planning for Monday’s solar eclipse the same way it does for a storm or cloud cover, but it’s actually easier to prepare for the eclipse since the timing is known.

The company simply shifts to other power sources for its needs.

