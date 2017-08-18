Imams Re-Evaluate Security After Mosque Bombing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Local Muslim leaders are re-evaluating security at their places of worship after an attack on Minnesota’s largest mosque.
They gathered at Dar Al Farooq in Bloomington last night to brainstorm ways to keep worshipers safe.
Leaders are considering installing security cameras and buzzer systems inside the mosque.
Imam Asad Zaman, executive director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, says the Muslim community feels singled out and under threat following the attack.
“It did not help that the president has still now refused to call this a terrorist attack,” Zaman said.
No one was hurt when someone threw an explosive into the mosque earlier this month.
The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to that person’s arrest and conviction.