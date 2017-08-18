Police: Body Found In Brainerd Likely That Of Missing Man

Filed Under: Brainerd, John Greenwaldt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a body found in Brainerd Thursday is likely that of a man missing since July.

According to the Brainerd Police Department, the body was found just before 5 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Hattie Street in Brainerd. It was found in a wooded area just off of a trail.

Police said the body is likely that of 29-year-old John Greenwaldt, who was reported missing on July 14. He was last seen July 4, when he got into an unknown vehicle.

john greenwaldt missing person Police: Body Found In Brainerd Likely That Of Missing Man

(credit: Brainerd Police Department)

The body will be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Brainerd Police at 218-829-2805.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch