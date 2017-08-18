Police: Body Found In Brainerd Likely That Of Missing Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a body found in Brainerd Thursday is likely that of a man missing since July.
According to the Brainerd Police Department, the body was found just before 5 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Hattie Street in Brainerd. It was found in a wooded area just off of a trail.
Police said the body is likely that of 29-year-old John Greenwaldt, who was reported missing on July 14. He was last seen July 4, when he got into an unknown vehicle.
The body will be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Brainerd Police at 218-829-2805.