Mpls. Council Sends Plastic Bag Ordinance Back To Committee

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council voted to send the ordinance intending to curtail businesses’ use of plastic bags back to committee.
The vote was 10-2 Friday morning. The ordinance would have regulated a fee on single-use plastic and paper carryout bags at retail stores.
Council president Barb Johnson suggested the move, saying that small businesses have concerns. She said many businesses are already charging a fee for plastic bags.
Minneapolis had passed a full ban on plastic bags, but a state law went into effect which outlaws cities from prohibiting any kind of bag.
Minneapolis City Councilmember Cam Gordon co-authored the ordinance last year, and says the ban would help keep plastic out of the city’s garbage burner. He said earlier it’s similar to what has passed in Seattle, San Diego and other major cities.