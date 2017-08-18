Security Checkpoint At MSP’s Terminal 1 To Close For 3 Weeks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re flying out of MSP in the next few weeks, you may want to arrive at the airport even earlier than you normally do.
The South Security Checkpoint at Terminal 1 will close for construction Tuesday, according to MSP.
The closure will last approximately three weeks as new security equipment designed to automate much of the security screening process is installed. Automatic conveyor belts will move bags and property bins through X-ray machines and shift items needing further inspection to a different bag belt. Additional conveyor belts will move emptied property bins back to the front of the security line.
TSA Pre-Check users will still be able to use the South Security Checkpoint, but all other travelers will need to use the North Security Checkpoint. That checkpoint will be upgraded next year, according to the airport.
MSP recommends passengers on domestic flight arrive two hours before their flight, while international fliers should give themselves three hours.
The following airlines fly out of Terminal 1:
- Air Canada
- Air Choice One
- Air France
- Alaska Airlines
- American Airlines
- Boutique Air
- Delta Air Lines
- Frontier Airlines
- KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
- Spirit Airlines
- United Airlines