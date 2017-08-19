4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are the top four things to do on this #Top10WXDay, courtesy of Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!
1. Before you head to the Minnesota State Fair, why not check out the Renaissance Festival this weekend. Started in 1971, the event sees an annual attendance of more than 300,000 people. Every weekend has a theme and Saturday is “Highland Fling.” Tickets at the gate are $23.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids.
2. Head to St. Paul for the Uptown Food Truck Festival. You can find more than 40 trucks, beer and live music at the event. There’s also games like bags, hammerschlagen and giant Connect 4. It goes from noon until 10 p.m. at Mears Park.
3. There is a unique cultural experience at the State Capitol Saturday. IndiaFest celebrates the rich heritage and traditions of India. There’s Indian cuisine from local restaurants, booths and exhibits — plus a bazaar. IndiaFest is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds in St. Paul. Admission is free.
4. And it’s the last weekend of the Luxury Remodeling Tour. Discover 12 newly-remodeled homes in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and more outside the metro. They feature gourmet kitchens, stylish editions and whole home renovations. It also gives you a chance to connect with top remodelers in the Twin Cities. Tickets are $15.