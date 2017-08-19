Mike’s Mix: Baja House Bad Hombre

By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under: Bad Hombre, Baja House, Lake Minnetonka, Mike Augustyniak, Mike's Mix

Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he went to Baja House on Lake Minnetonka to check out the Bad Hombre.

Bad Hombre

  • 2 oz Pepper-Infused Kimo Sabe Joven Mezcal *
  • 1 oz Tattersall Orange Crema
  • ½ oz Agave Nectar
  • 2 oz Sour Mix
  • 1 Serrano pepper
  • 1 Jalapeno pepper
  • 1 Habanero pepper
  • Tajin Lime Salt
  • Granulated Sugar

* Infuse bottle of mezcal with 1 sliced Habanero and 1 sliced Serrano. Let rest overnight; peppers may stay in spirit if desired.

Instructions:

In a shaker with ice combine infused mezcal, orange liqueur, agave nectar, and sour mix. Combine and mix equal parts tajin and sugar on a small plate. Rim a martini glass with the salt/sugar combo.  Shake spirit mixture, and strain into glass. Add small slice jalapeno as garnish.

Baja Haus serves So-Cal style coastal food in a laid-back beach atmosphere from near the shore of Lake Minnetonka. Fresh seafood is flown in daily, and the Mexican-inspired cocktails are made with only the freshest ingredients.

 

More from Mike Augustyniak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch