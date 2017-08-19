Mike’s Mix: Baja House Bad Hombre

Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he went to Baja House on Lake Minnetonka to check out the Bad Hombre.
Bad Hombre
- 2 oz Pepper-Infused Kimo Sabe Joven Mezcal *
- 1 oz Tattersall Orange Crema
- ½ oz Agave Nectar
- 2 oz Sour Mix
- 1 Serrano pepper
- 1 Jalapeno pepper
- 1 Habanero pepper
- Tajin Lime Salt
- Granulated Sugar
* Infuse bottle of mezcal with 1 sliced Habanero and 1 sliced Serrano. Let rest overnight; peppers may stay in spirit if desired.
Instructions:
In a shaker with ice combine infused mezcal, orange liqueur, agave nectar, and sour mix. Combine and mix equal parts tajin and sugar on a small plate. Rim a martini glass with the salt/sugar combo. Shake spirit mixture, and strain into glass. Add small slice jalapeno as garnish.
Baja Haus serves So-Cal style coastal food in a laid-back beach atmosphere from near the shore of Lake Minnetonka. Fresh seafood is flown in daily, and the Mexican-inspired cocktails are made with only the freshest ingredients.