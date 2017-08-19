NWS: 2 Tornadoes Hit NW Iowa; 1 Grazes Minn. Border

Filed Under: Iowa, Tornadoes

MELVIN, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service is confirming two tornadoes struck Friday night in northwestern Iowa.

Sioux Falls meteorologist Matthew Dux says an EF-1 tornado with sustained 90 mph winds touched down in cropland around the Iowa-Minnesota border just south of Bigelow, Minnesota, around 7:50 p.m. Friday.

He says another tornado hit about an hour later around Melvin, damaging crops and at least one farm. Dux says no one was injured.

He says a weather service survey team was at Melvin on Saturday to gather more information about the strength of that tornado.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

