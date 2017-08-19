‘We Are One’: In Divisive Time, Twin Cities Residents Call For Unity

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Controversial rallies held across the United States in the past week and today are inspiring calls for unity in the Twin Cities.

Saturday, thousands of counter-protesters marched in Boston in response to a self-described “free speech” rally that sparked concerns of possible violence. A week ago, a racially charged rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly when a counter-protester was killed after a car struck a crowd.

A series of events Saturday and Sunday are meant to inspire unity, according to organizers. Their hope is that having difficult conversations about topics like race and religion can bring people closer instead of dividing them further.

“This is an attempt to bring people together to move us forward in a more positive way than our country is currently going in,” life-long Minneapolis resident Sandra Richardson said.

Leading with love is the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the man whose story is written across the Minneapolis park that bears his name.

“I wanted to come out and support all the work that is being done,” organizer Shannon Jones said.

Jones is one of the event organizers for the event called Celebrate Our Beloved Community.

She’s hoping more gatherings focused on unity will drown out any hate speech or divisive rhetoric happening at home or across the country.

“It has been an ongoing thing for generations. I’m hoping that all that we are seeing in the media and all that actually helps elicit some change,” she said.

Controversial rallies and violence in places like Charlottesville, Virginia, have captured international attention in the last week.

“It is not enough to just be aware you have to stand up and do something,” Richardson said.

She says more events focused on talking across differences and finding common ground could be the key to a brighter future.

“We are one and if we don’t stand together we will learn the hard way,” Richardson said.

There will be another event tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. called Push Back Against Hate. It will be in St. Paul and was organized by close friends of Philando Castile. Castile was shot and killed by a police officer last summer during a traffic stop.