State Patrol: Woman Killed, Driver Jailed After Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is dead and a driver is in jail after a rollover crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon.
According to the State Patrol, 32-year-old Cassandra Sims of Sargeant, Minnesota, was killed when the vehicle she was traveling in ran off the side of Highway 52 in Goodhue County just south of County Road 7 and rolled just before 5 p.m.
The driver, 27-year-old Jesse Juaire, showed signs on impairment, State Patrol said. He was taken to Goodhue County detention center with charges pending.
A third passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.
State Patrol said Sims was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.