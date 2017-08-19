State Patrol: Woman Killed, Driver Jailed After Rollover Crash

Filed Under: Goodhue County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is dead and a driver is in jail after a rollover crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol, 32-year-old Cassandra Sims of Sargeant, Minnesota, was killed when the vehicle she was traveling in ran off the side of Highway 52 in Goodhue County just south of County Road 7 and rolled just before 5 p.m.

The driver, 27-year-old Jesse Juaire, showed signs on impairment, State Patrol said. He was taken to Goodhue County detention center with charges pending.

A third passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

State Patrol said Sims was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch