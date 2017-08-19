Police: Woman Hospitalized After Shooting Near North Mpls. Block Party

Filed Under: North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is hospitalized after a shooting near a block party in north Minneapolis Saturday.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Girard Avenue North and Broadway Street, according to Minneapolis Police.

A woman was shot in the leg and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police have no one in custody and no suspect description.

The shooting happened right in front of the stage at the Appetite for Change Block Party.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch