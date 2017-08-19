Police: Woman Hospitalized After Shooting Near North Mpls. Block Party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is hospitalized after a shooting near a block party in north Minneapolis Saturday.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Girard Avenue North and Broadway Street, according to Minneapolis Police.
A woman was shot in the leg and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police have no one in custody and no suspect description.
The shooting happened right in front of the stage at the Appetite for Change Block Party.