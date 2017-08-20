Minneapolis Woman Makes Saving Rhinos Her Mission

Filed Under: Council of Contributors, Kennedy Zakeer, Saving Rhinos

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis woman has made it her mission to save the rhinos from extinction.

Kennedy Zakeer spent a dozen years living in South Africa. She says poachers are killing rhinos just for their horns. Thirteen were reported poached in 2007 and that number jumped to more than a thousand last year.

Zakker started up a non-profit called the Council of Contributors to raise money to save and protect the rhinos. The Council of Contributors is made up of people who commit to making a monthly donation for one year.

Last year, Kennedy worked at a wildlife orphanage for baby rhinoceros who had lost their mothers to poachers. After she left, the orphanage was attacked and 2 baby rhinos she cared for were killed and their small horns were removed.

Here is more information on Council of Contributors for saving rhinos.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch