Minneapolis Woman Makes Saving Rhinos Her Mission

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis woman has made it her mission to save the rhinos from extinction.
Kennedy Zakeer spent a dozen years living in South Africa. She says poachers are killing rhinos just for their horns. Thirteen were reported poached in 2007 and that number jumped to more than a thousand last year.
Zakker started up a non-profit called the Council of Contributors to raise money to save and protect the rhinos. The Council of Contributors is made up of people who commit to making a monthly donation for one year.
Last year, Kennedy worked at a wildlife orphanage for baby rhinoceros who had lost their mothers to poachers. After she left, the orphanage was attacked and 2 baby rhinos she cared for were killed and their small horns were removed.
