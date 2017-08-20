Sheriff’s Office: Home Totally Lost, None Injured In Central Minn. Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say no one was injured when a home was totally destroyed in a fire in central Minnesota Sunday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a fire on the 300 block of West Ida Street in Garfield, Minnesota, quickly spread throughout the house.
The occupants left the house without injury. The sheriff’s office said the house was a total loss. The fire was reportedly caused by maintenance work in the basement.
The state fire marshal will investigate further, the sheriff’s office said.