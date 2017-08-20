Police: 2 Injured In Downtown Minneapolis Shooting

Filed Under: Downtown Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Department, Shooting, Travion Jacoa Jones

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday morning, according to police.

Minneapolis police officers working in the first precinct heard gunfire from a parking lot on the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue, near the Gay 90s nightclub, just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived, witnesses pointed out a suspect involved in the shooting and police went in pursuit.

The adult male was caught a short distance away and a handgun was recovered.

Officers located two shooting victims at the scene, an adult male and female. They were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Travion Jacoa Jones. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

