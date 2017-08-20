Police: 2 Arrested, 1 Critical In Minneapolis Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is in critical condition and two people are in custody after a stabbing in Minneapolis early Sunday morning.
Minneapolis police responded to the incident just after midnight at the intersection of Bloomington Ave. N. and the Greenway. According to a police report, a 46-year-old Buffalo man was stabbed, and two men were taken into custody.
The police report says the two suspects are adult males from Minneapolis. They were booked into the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause assault.
The victim is at a hospital in critical condition. Minneapolis police are investigating what led up to the stabbing.