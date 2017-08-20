NASA Astronomer Talks Monday’s Total Eclipse

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s being called “The Great American Eclipse” because, for the first time in 99 years, a total eclipse will be visible from coast-to-coast.
And, for the first time since the U.S. declared independence from Britain, the total eclipse will only be visible in the U.S.
Earlier this week WCCO’s Rachel Slavik had the chance to speak with Dr. Nicholeen Viall, a NASA Astronomer, who fills us in on what to expect.
WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says conditions in the Twin Cities metro on Monday should allow those who desire to get a chance to watch the eclipse. He says the best locations to watch will be in northern Minnesota, and it will be difficult south of the Twin Cities metro with mostly cloudy conditions.
Overall chances to see the eclipse have improved, but they remain best north of the Twin Cities.