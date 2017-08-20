Police Investigating Stabbing In Northeast Minneapolis

Filed Under: Minneapolis Police Department, Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man is in critical condition after a stabbing in northeast Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the incident at about 3:15 a.m. near the area of 29th and Central Avenue NE. When officers arrived, an adult male had been stabbed in the abdomen during a robbery.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition. Police say suspect information is limited because the victim was the only witness.

The incident is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch