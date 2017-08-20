Police Investigating Stabbing In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man is in critical condition after a stabbing in northeast Minneapolis early Sunday morning.
Authorities responded to the incident at about 3:15 a.m. near the area of 29th and Central Avenue NE. When officers arrived, an adult male had been stabbed in the abdomen during a robbery.
The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition. Police say suspect information is limited because the victim was the only witness.
The incident is under investigation.