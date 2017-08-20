Saint Mary’s University Expanding Rochester Facility

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Saint Mary’s University is expanding its presence in southeast Minnesota.
The Post Bulletin reports that the Winona-based university is looking to add about 10,000 square feet to its Cascade Meadow facility in Rochester.
The addition will focus on providing more classroom space for graduate programs and a physician assistant program.
The facility will house a clinical skills lab with exam beds, simulation area and mock exam spaces for the physician assistant program.
Scott Walker is the associate vice president in Rochester and director of Cascade Meadow Wetlands and Environmental Science Center. He says the university may continue to grow its health care, technology and science programs.
Officials expect the construction will be completed by next summer.
