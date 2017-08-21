Nicollet Mall Target’s $10M Renovation Completed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target shoppers can now get a preview of what the future holds for the store’s look.

The renovation at the downtown Minneapolis Nicollet Mall location is complete.

The makeover, which costs a reported $10 million, spanned several months even as the store stayed open.

“I love Target,” said Cynthia Evans as she made her way through the women’s apparel section.

She felt that way well before the Nicollet Mall store was renovated. Now she feels the company hit the bullseye with its new look.

“It’s comfortable, it’s beautiful, looks amazing,” she said.

Her reaction is exactly what Target execs were hoping to hear.

“We want our guests to feel warm and invited and welcome right when they walk in,” said Mark Schindele, senior VP of Target Properties.

And the second they step into the store, they’ll first notice a mural a local artist created that highlights Minneapolis.

The white tiles that adorned the floors are gone. Now it’s a polished, concrete look. The fluorescent lights were replaced with LEDs. A “Made in MN” section greets customers on the second floor, packed with clothes and items made locally. Some of the trinkets caught Kendelle Haws’ attention who was visiting from Utah.

“It actually just feels like lot more upscale, like a lot nicer,” she said in comparison to other Target stores.

One aspect people will notice as soon as they walk in is the fresh food section, which Schindele said was a priority.

“One of the biggest things we heard from our guests is make it easy for me to find, easier for me to find grab-and-go food options on my lunch and so you’ll see that we moved produce and fresh food to the front,” he said. “We’ve more than doubled the space for grab-and-go options and we really warmed up that environment.”

Mannequins now come in a range of shapes and sizes to better reflect Target’s customers. The self-checkout area was enlarged.

“I would say it’s better than the ones in the suburbs,” joked Evans.

Her opinion could change in the next year or so.

Seventy-five percent of Target stores across the Twin Cities will be renovated just like Nicollet Mall location by the end of 2019.

Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., the downtown location is hosting a grand reopening celebration complete with food, promotions, music, giveaways and more.

Target plans to open a small-format store in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood in October 2017, similar to the location in Dinkytown.