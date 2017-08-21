Sheriff’s Office: Motorcyclist Injured In North Metro Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A motorcyclist was injured Sunday night when he struck an SUV on a highway in the north metro.
Scott Anderson, 57, was northbound on Highway 35 near 1220th Street in Oak Grove when he failed to navigate a curve and struck an SUV driven by 37-year-old Erin Kochendorfer, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
Kochendorfer and her passenger, 45-year-old Daniel Truttman, were uninjured.
Anderson was transported from the scene with undetermined injuries, the sheriff’s office said.