Healthy Line Offers Hope For Vikings Offense

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — As the moon eclipsed the sun in the sky overhead, the Vikings put their buzz-killington-glasses on and practiced inside instead, where we saw an even more rare phenomenon.

What is this…a healthy Vikings offensive line?

Yes, that’s right. After not playing Friday, Riley Reiff and Alex Boone were both back at practice Monday, with Pat Elflein at center and Joe Berger and Mike Remmers on the other side.

That’s not the final lineup though. Coaches are still looking at combinations — but maybe getting closer?

“We’re trying to get it done as fast as possible but Reiff has been out and hasn’t really done much and Boone was out last week. That’s why I’m hopeful that this week we can see how it goes,” coach Mike Zimmer said.

But at least they’re healthy. And for the first time in a year, their performance Friday offered a lot of positivity.

“I thought it was a better performance, obviously, than Week One. I thought the guys, for the most part, blocked the line of scrimmage pretty well,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said.

A big positive has been the quick development of rookie center Pat Elflein, who’s also been playing some guard. Friday’s game was his best showing yet.

“I thought he had a good day. He moves his feet, he’s a little bit of a grinder-wrestler kind of guy in there, so he’ll stick with the extra block, kind of get a guy turned a little bit,” Zimmer said.

Positive signs you hope you don’t have to wait for the next eclipse to see again.