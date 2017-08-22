Charges: Woman, 20, Had .367 BAC During Hospital Security Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 20-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted a hospital security guard had a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit at the time of the attack.
According to the criminal complaint, Nyaroam Khon was hospitalized at the Mankato Hospital on Friday because of her intoxication level and injuries sustained in a previous incident.
Just after 1 a.m., a panic alarm went off in the emergency room.
A security officer was escorting Khon from the ER to the seclusion area when Khon refused to enter the room.
When officers tried to carry Khon into the room, she kicked one of the officers in the face, the complaint states. After a brief struggle, the officers subdued Khon and got her into the seclusion room.
Police arrived and took Khon into custody. She was transported to a detox facility in New Ulm, where a breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .367.
Khon faces charges of fifth degree assault, disorderly conduct and underage drinking.
She had two previous assault convictions in 2015 and 2016, according to the complaint.