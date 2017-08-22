Charges: Man Shot 2 After Dispute Near Gay 90s

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 28-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly shooting two people early Sunday morning following an altercation near a downtown Minneapolis nightclub, according to charges filed in Hennepin County Court.
Travion Jacoa Jones of Roseville was charged with three counts of second-degree assault dangerous weapon and possessing a firearm in connection with the incident.
According to the charges, Minneapolis police responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot near Gay 90s in downtown Minneapolis. The shooter fled from the scene but was chased down by officers and security. He was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered in the area.
The complaint states an adult female had been shot in the foot, and an adult male was shot in his wrist and pelvic area. Both were taken to a hospital. A security guard also discovered a bullet hole in the front and back of the left armpit of his shirt.
Authorities learned there had been an altercation in the parking lot, and Jones shoved the adult male. Jones was told to leave, and was maced by the security guard. Jones pulled out a gun, shot at the security guard once and then shot several rounds into a crowd. That’s when the adult female and male were wounded, and Jones was chased by officers and security before being arrested.
A search of his criminal record shows Jones has a juvenile adjudication for felony fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell from December of 2006.
If convicted, Jones faces more than 35 years in prison and $70,000 in fines.