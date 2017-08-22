Car, Fuel Truck Collide In Lakeville, No Injuries

Filed Under: County Road 50, Hamburg Avenue, Lakeville Police Department, Tanker Crash
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say there are no injuries after a fuel truck and a vehicle collided in Lakeville Tuesday morning, causing the truck to catch fire.

Lakeville police say the crash happened near County Road 50 and Hamburg Avenue, and traffic should avoid the area for the time being. Authorities say County Road 50 and Hamburg Avenue are both closed.

Lakeville Fire Chief Mike Meyer says the truck was carrying waterproofing for house foundations.

The crash caused both vehicles to catch fire. Authorities say there are no reports of injuries from the scene and with crews on scene working to clean up the area, roads are expected to reopen early Tuesday afternoon.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch