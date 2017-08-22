Car, Fuel Truck Collide In Lakeville, No Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say there are no injuries after a fuel truck and a vehicle collided in Lakeville Tuesday morning, causing the truck to catch fire.
Lakeville police say the crash happened near County Road 50 and Hamburg Avenue, and traffic should avoid the area for the time being. Authorities say County Road 50 and Hamburg Avenue are both closed.
Lakeville Fire Chief Mike Meyer says the truck was carrying waterproofing for house foundations.
The crash caused both vehicles to catch fire. Authorities say there are no reports of injuries from the scene and with crews on scene working to clean up the area, roads are expected to reopen early Tuesday afternoon.
What led up to the crash is under investigation.