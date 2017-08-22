Drive-By Shooting In Milwaukee Leaves Minneapolis Man Dead

Filed Under: Drive-By Shooting, Homicide, Kakuma Varkalla Kennedy, Milwaukee

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old Minneapolis man died Monday and was one of three victims in a drive-by shooting in Milwaukee (Wis.), according to police.

Milwaukee police responded to a shooting at about 2 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of E. Juneau Avenue. When officers arrived, a 30-year-old man, 26-year-old man and 24-year-old man had all been shot. The circumstances around the shooting were not clear.

All three were taken to the hospital, and one was pronounced dead. He was identified as Kakuma Varkalla Kennedy of Minneapolis. The other two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting is under investigation and they are seeking suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch