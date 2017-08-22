Drive-By Shooting In Milwaukee Leaves Minneapolis Man Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old Minneapolis man died Monday and was one of three victims in a drive-by shooting in Milwaukee (Wis.), according to police.
Milwaukee police responded to a shooting at about 2 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of E. Juneau Avenue. When officers arrived, a 30-year-old man, 26-year-old man and 24-year-old man had all been shot. The circumstances around the shooting were not clear.
All three were taken to the hospital, and one was pronounced dead. He was identified as Kakuma Varkalla Kennedy of Minneapolis. The other two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the shooting is under investigation and they are seeking suspects.