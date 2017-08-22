Racial Inequality In Minnesota

racial inequality report pkg 10 sigoutefbfbc0aefbfbc0a0aefbfbc0aefbfbc0a 0822t215158 mov Racial Inequality In Minnesota

Comments

One Comment

  1. Cathryn Baker (@TheCathrynBaker) says:
    August 23, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I read this on Twitter last night. I can’t say that I’m surprised. I just expected so much more as someone who’s returned to the Twin Cities. This in addition to the exodus of minorities from the Midwest is disheartening.

    Unfortunately, these communities will need to suffer the consequences of their inaction and inadequate solutions before they realize how critical it is to start solving this problem with a true sense of urgency and authentic effort.

    While we do have issues at a nation level, this level of disparity isn’t the case everywhere. The world will and is moving on without you MN.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch