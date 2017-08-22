Racial Inequality In Minnesota

I read this on Twitter last night. I can’t say that I’m surprised. I just expected so much more as someone who’s returned to the Twin Cities. This in addition to the exodus of minorities from the Midwest is disheartening.
Unfortunately, these communities will need to suffer the consequences of their inaction and inadequate solutions before they realize how critical it is to start solving this problem with a true sense of urgency and authentic effort.
While we do have issues at a nation level, this level of disparity isn’t the case everywhere. The world will and is moving on without you MN.
