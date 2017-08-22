State Fair Officials Address Ride Safety Ahead Of Opening Day

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — We are now less than two days from the start of the Great Minnesota Get Together.

On Tuesday, officials are speaking out about ride inspection and safety procedures in place to make sure the fair is both fun and safe for everyone. The issue has been in the spotlight ever since the tragedy earlier this summer at the Ohio State Fair.

Back in July, one man was killed and seven other people were injured when a thrill ride called the “Fire Ball” broke apart at the Ohio State Fair.

The tragedy prompted The Mall of America to close down one of its rides for additional inspections on orders from the rides manufacturer.

The Minnesota State Fair says the “Fire Ball” was not scheduled to be, nor has it been, a part of the Mighty Midway. The Minnesota State Fair not only inspects rides prior to the start of the fair, but also does so daily throughout the 12 days of the fair. They contract with International Leisure Consulting Incorporated to conduct those safety inspections.

The Mighty Midway features more than 30 carnival rides and 50 games of skill.