MSP Restricts Checkpoint Use At Terminal 1 While Installing New Security Lanes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New automated security equipment is being installed at MSP International Airport.
That means starting Tuesday and for the next three weeks, Terminal 1’s South Security Checkpoint is partially closed. The only lanes open in that checkpoint are for TSA Pre-Check users.
Other travelers have to go through the North Security Checkpoint on the other side of the lobby.
The automation is supposed to make the screening process faster.
“Each of the four new lanes will offer multiple stations at which customers can remove shoes, belts, jackets, watches, phones and other items for placement in personal property bins,” MSP said in a statement. “Conveyor belts will operate automatically, moving carry-on bags and property bins through X-ray machines. Carry-on bags or items in personal property bins that trigger a need for further inspection will automatically shift to a separate bag belt, allowing other bags and bins to continue moving uninterrupted. In addition, conveyors located at the far ends of security lanes will carry emptied property bins back to the front of the line for use by people beginning the screening process.”
Travelers are still advised to arrive at airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.