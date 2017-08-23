4 Injured In St. Paul Bar Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after four people were shot near Born’s Bar early Wednesday morning.
The shootings happened just after 2 a.m. at the bar, which is located on the 800 block of Rice Street in St. Paul.
Police arrived and found three victims, all of whom were taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth victim arrived at Regions later in the night, having been driven there by someone.
Three of the victims were shot in the leg, and one in the hand.
According to police, the shooter was outside and fired a gun into the bar. No one has yet been arrested in the incident.
According to the Pioneer Press, there have been at least four homicides inside or outside this bar in its 50-year history. In June, a man was found shot to death on a sidewalk near the bar.