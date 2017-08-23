4 Things To Know: Colin Kaepernick Protests, Big Powerball & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about from Wednesday, Aug. 23. They include the latest developments following the latest accidents involving naval warships, and the earnings of Hollywood’s top-paid actor.
Naval Commander Sacked
A naval commander is out of a job after the Navy says it’s lost confidence in him. Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin was commander of the 7th Fleet. There have been four accidents involving naval warships under his watch this year, two of which were deadly.
Rally In Support Of Kaepernick
Protesters are set to gather behind Colin Kaepernick in New York for a rally outside the NFL’s headquarters. It’s in support of the former 49’er who is still a free agent after his decision to take a knee during the national anthem. The rally comes after a protest in support of the quarterback by current and former New York Police officers in Brooklyn last weekend.
Mark Wahlberg Is Hollywood’s Top-Paid Actor
Forbes has named “Transformers” star Mark Wahlberg as Hollywood’s highest-paid actor. He made $68 million this past year, beating out Dwayne Johnson who came in at $65 million. The top 10 actors banked nearly $490 million. That’s nearly three times the combined total of the 10 top-earning women.
Powerball Soars To $700 Million
Wednesday is the drawing for the second largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history. The top prize has soared to an estimated $700 million. But don’t get your hopes up, as the odds of winning are one in 292 million.