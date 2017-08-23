Rochester Brewer Pays ‘Tribute’ To Trump With ‘Impeach Me’ Beer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota brewery is preparing to release a new beer dedicated to President Trump. Though it’s likely not meant to be taken as a compliment.
Forager Beer announced on Facebook that they’re working on a beer that includes peaches and is, in a play on words, to be titled “Impeach Me.”
The beer is described as a “sour, Cheeto-colored peach beer” by Forager, which is based in Rochester.
This is far from the only Trump-trolling beer on the market. As reported elsewhere in the nation, Chicago’s Spiteful Brewing created an imperial IPA using key lime, calling it “Dumb Donald.”
Dock Street Brewing in Philadelphia has a whole series of suds under the moniker, “Friends Don’t Let Friends Vote Drumpf.”
And Amigous Cerveza says they’ve deliberately misspelled “amigos” to poke fun at Trump, who is featured on the label frowning, wearing a sombrero and a swastika belt buckle.