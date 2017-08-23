Iowa Woman Pinned Between Mower, Air Conditioner Dies

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after becoming pinned between a lawn mower and an air conditioner in Dubuque.
The incident was reported around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at a residence near Kennedy Mall on the west side of town.
Police say the woman was operating the mower when the accident occurred. It’s unclear what type of mower she was using and how she became pinned.
The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.
