Iowa Woman Pinned Between Mower, Air Conditioner Dies

Filed Under: Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after becoming pinned between a lawn mower and an air conditioner in Dubuque.

The incident was reported around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at a residence near Kennedy Mall on the west side of town.

Police say the woman was operating the mower when the accident occurred. It’s unclear what type of mower she was using and how she became pinned.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch