Sheriff: Man, 21, Killed In Morrison County Rollover Crash

Filed Under: Cody Baibneau, Elmdale Township, Fatal Rollover Crash, Morrison County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old man from central Minnesota died Wednesday morning after his truck rolled over and into a ditch in Elmdale Township, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a report of a one vehicle accident at about 5:52 a.m. on 55th Avenue north of 50th Street and northeast of Upsala. When officers arrived, a Ford truck had been heading north on 55th Avenue when it went into the ditch on the east side of the road. The truck rolled, and the driver was ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by authorities as Cody Baibneau of Bowlus.

What led up to the crash is under investigation by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch