Sheriff: Man, 21, Killed In Morrison County Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old man from central Minnesota died Wednesday morning after his truck rolled over and into a ditch in Elmdale Township, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities received a report of a one vehicle accident at about 5:52 a.m. on 55th Avenue north of 50th Street and northeast of Upsala. When officers arrived, a Ford truck had been heading north on 55th Avenue when it went into the ditch on the east side of the road. The truck rolled, and the driver was ejected.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by authorities as Cody Baibneau of Bowlus.
What led up to the crash is under investigation by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.