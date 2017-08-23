Patrol: Motorcyclist Flees From Traffic Stop & Crashes; Passenger Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old woman is dead after the driver of a motorcycle she was a passenger on fled a traffic stop and crashed Tuesday evening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred on Highway 89 in Liberty Township in Beltrami County shortly after 6 p.m.
The patrol says a trooper attempted to stop a Suzuki motorcycle, but the driver, a 34-year-old Maplewood man, fled. The bike then crashed near mile post 7.
A Howard Lake woman, a passenger on the motorcycle, was killed in the crash.
More details are expected to be released at a later time.