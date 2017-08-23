Mpls. Apartment Evacuated After Bricks Fall From Side Of Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents of an apartment building in Minneapolis have been evacuated after 100 to 120 square feet of bricks fell from the building’s façade overnight.
According to Minneapolis fire officials, bricks fell from the apartment building on 16th Street and Portland Avenue around midnight. The building was then evacuated as a precaution.
Fire officials say an inspector determined the structural integrity of the building is sound, but the electrical mast was pulled off, so there is no electricity in the building.
Residents will not be allowed to return until electricity is restored, which will likely take a couple days.
No injuries have been reported. From video of the scene, it does appear a car was damaged from the falling bricks.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.