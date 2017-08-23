Lawsuit Claims ‘Not One Drop’ Of Poland Spring Water Comes From A Spring

CBS Local — A lawsuit is claiming that Poland Spring Water has deceived its customers by advertising that it is “100 percent natural spring water” from Maine. The class-action lawsuit, filed on Aug. 15, alleges that the product being bottled and sold is actually regular groundwater.

The complaint was filed in federal court in Connecticut against Poland Spring’s parent company Nestle Waters North America. The suit argues that the alleged groundwater being sold doesn’t meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s definition of spring water.

“The famous Poland Spring in Poland Spring, Maine, which defendant’s labels claim is a source of Poland Spring Water, ran dry nearly 50 years ago,” the lawsuit states.

According to the FDA, spring water is defined as coming from a source that is underground and must naturally flow to the earth’s surface. The water doesn’t have to be collected directly from the spring however, it can reportedly be pumped from its source in the ground.

Nestle Waters fired back at the allegations; calling the lawsuit an attempt to use the legal system to make money.

“The product is 100% spring water and meets all U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations regarding the definition of spring water,” a Nestle spokesperson said in a statement.

It’s not the first time the Poland Spring brand has been sued over claims the water is a fraud. In 2003, Nestle Waters settled another lawsuit filed in Connecticut that claimed Poland Spring Water did not come its source in Maine.