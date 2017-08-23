Meet 2017’s Princess Kay Of The Milky Way!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forget those rival houses warring over the Seven Kingdoms on HBO — there’s new royalty on the throne!
Emily Annexstad from Nicollet County was crowned the 64th “Princess Kay of the Milky Way” Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
For the next year, the 19-year-old college student from St. Peter serves as the Minnesota dairy industry’s goodwill ambassador.
But let’s face it, one of her first duties might be the coolest.
Annexstad will sit in a cooler Thursday while her likeness is sculpted in a giant block of butter.