Shakopee Student Gets 12 Years For Raping Classmate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 18-year-old Shakopee man was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Tuesday for raping a former friend and classmate at the high school last November.

Angel Pablo Torres was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the case. He had been accused of luring a girl out of class and into a hallway at Shakopee High School to get a drink of water.

Torres and the 17-year-old female victim were classmates and former friends. When he met her at the drinking fountain, he grabbed her by the wrist and took her into the boys’ locker room. The girl told authorities he pulled her into a handicapped stall, locked the door and pulled down both their pants.

She tried to resist, but she said he was too strong. Surveillance cameras at the high school indicate the assault took about 20 minutes, after which the female is seeing leaving the locker room.

Torres was sentenced to 12 years at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility.

  1. Kelly Redspunt says:
    August 23, 2017 at 11:30 am

    What… the poster boy for immigration got 12 years in jail?

    1. Kelly Redspunt says:
      August 23, 2017 at 11:32 am

      So proud of our Minnesota immigrants!

