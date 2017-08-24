4 Things To Know: Taylor Swift Returns, Trump Heads To D.C.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about from Thursday, Aug. 24. They include the decision on what to do with national monument areas in America, and the latest projections for tropical storm Harvey.
Trump Returns To Washington
President Donald Trump is back in Washington after a whirlwind trip out west. Just a day after his divisive rally in Phoenix, the president spoke before the American Legion in Reno. He called for unity and signed a bill making it easier for veterans to appeal decisions on their disability claims.
National Monument Area Recommendation Pending
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is expected to announce his recommendation on whether to downsize or eliminate national monument areas across the country. It’s part of his review of 27 national monuments ordered by the president. Environmental groups say nearly 3 million people submitted comments to the Interior Department on the review, while others have aired last-minute TV ads to protect the monuments.
Harvey Heads To The Gulf
Parts of the Gulf Coast are already bracing for Harvey. The tropical storm is expected to continue gaining strength as it tracks toward Texas. The state’s governor has already declared a state of disaster for 30 counties. Harvey has the potential of becoming a hurricane before making landfall.
Taylor Swift Announces New Album
The wait is over for Taylor Swift fans. The singer announced her new album on social media, after wiping her accounts clean. The album will be called “Reputation.” The first single drops Thursday night. You can get the entire album Nov. 10.