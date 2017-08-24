BCA: Scammer Targets Businesses In Pope Co., Other Areas Of Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert after police in Starbuck took in several reports of a scammer in the area.
According to the BCA, the scammer has attempted to scam several businesses in Pope County and other counties in Minnesota. Authorities say his name is Ethan Kogutkiewicz.
Authorities say Kogutkiewicz goes to businesses trying to sell them advertising where he offers to put coupons on the back of the business receipts. He’ll state that it only costs $25 a month or $300 a year, and if the business signs up and write him a check, he’ll skip town.
Kogutkiewicz is described as having dark hair, about 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-3, and about 200-220 pounds. He also drives a silver Buick Lucerne.
Anyone who has contact with him is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement immediately.