Minnehaha Academy Coach Injured In Explosion Back With Team

Minnehaha Academy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnehaha Academy employee badly hurt in this month’s explosion finally got back to his soccer team.

Bryan Duffey is an assistant coach for the Redhawks. He was on the sidelines Thursday night for a match against Robbinsdale Armstrong.

Duffey is a maintenance worker at Minnehaha. He’s been in the hospital since the explosion on Aug. 2. Debris buried his lower body. First responders got him to safety, but doctors had to amputate one leg.

According to his CaringBridge page, doctors hope Duffey will be released from the hospital on Tuesday.

