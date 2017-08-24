Minnehaha Academy Students Will Take Classes At Fmr. Brown College Site

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — High school students, who lost their campus to a deadly explosion, are headed to a former college.
The city council in Mendota Heights agreed Wednesday evening to let Minnehaha Academy use the old Brown College site for up to two years while it rebuilds.
A natural gas explosion ripped through the private Minneapolis Christian school earlier this month, killing two staff members.
Classes were supposed to start Tuesday, but school leaders pushed that back until the day after Labor Day.