Reality Check: State Fair Food By The Numbers

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) – What’s the favorite food of Minnesota State Fair-goers?
We love the Minnesota classics: Milk and cookies. Cheese curds and corn. French fries and Pickles.
And large amounts of turkey!
According to the State Fair, here are the top 10 food and beverage booths based on 2016 gross revenue:
- Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar — $3,938,509.00 (three locations: Carnes Avenue, West Dan Patch, North Underwood)
- Midwest Dairy Association — $1,158,501.00 (two locations: Dairy Building’s Dairy Goodness Bar and All-You-Can-Drink Milk Booth)
- Mouth Trap Cheese Curds — $1,118,983.00
- Fresh French Fries — $894,237 (two locations: Liggett Street and Judson Avenue)
- Corn — $790,450.00
- Blue Barn — $628,429.00
- Preferred Pickle — $624,174.00
- Carousel BBQ — $556,289.00
- Minnesota Turkey Growers Association — $472,498.00
- Giggles’ Campfire Grill — $450,190.00